Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $13.60

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.77%. The company report on September 25, 2021 that Ardagh Group S.A. Announces Intent to Voluntarily Delist From the New York Stock Exchange Following the Completion of the Exchange Offer.

Ardagh Group S.A. (“AGSA”) (NYSE: ARD) announced that it has submitted written notice to the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) of its intention to voluntarily delist its Class A common shares (the “AGSA Shares”) from the NYSE following the completion of the previously announced exchange offer under which AGSA is offering to exchange each outstanding AGSA Shares for 2.5 shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) (“AMPSA Shares”).

As previously announced, unless earlier terminated or extended by AGSA, the exchange offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 5, 2021. If the exchange offer is completed on October 5, 2021, AGSA intends to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 6, 2021 to delist the AGSA Shares and it is expected that the AGSA Shares will be suspended from trading on the NYSE on October 6, 2021, with the last day of trading of the AGSA Shares on the NYSE expected to be October 5, 2021. If the exchange offer is extended, then AGSA intends to file for delisting following such extended expiration date.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.09 billion, with 65.62 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 789.14K shares, AMBP stock reached a trading volume of 1995986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AMBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, AMBP shares dropped by -12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.60 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP], while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] managed to generate an average of -$216,915 per employee.Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $470 million, or 7.80% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP. with ownership of 4,987,501, which is approximately 42.795% of the company’s market cap and around 81.85% of the total institutional ownership; HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,326,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.23 million in AMBP stocks shares; and LOEWS CORP, currently with $34.01 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 20,869,146 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 20,563,872 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 5,578,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,011,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,031,138 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 11,792,330 shares during the same period.