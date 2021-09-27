Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] Stock trading around $39.18 per share: What’s Next?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2021 Third Quarter Results on October 27, 2021.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] announced that it expects to release its 2021 third quarter results after the close of regular stock market hours on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

A live webcast of this call will be available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.archgroup.com. A telephone replay of the conference call also will be available beginning on October 28 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until November 4, 2021 at midnight Eastern Time. To access the replay, domestic callers should dial 855-859-2056, and international callers should dial 404-537-3406 (passcode 3440118 for all callers).

A sum of 6166060 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $39.27 and dropped to a low of $38.805 until finishing in the latest session at $39.18.

The one-year ACGL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.71. The average equity rating for ACGL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $48.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ACGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.93.

ACGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, ACGL shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.90, while it was recorded at 38.96 for the last single week of trading, and 38.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arch Capital Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,188 million, or 99.43% of ACGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 35,663,960, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,038,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $838.04 million in ACGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

182 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL] by around 16,029,183 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 18,605,017 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 327,500,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,134,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACGL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,881,547 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,981,997 shares during the same period.