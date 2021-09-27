AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] moved up 0.53: Why It’s Important

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] gained 0.53% or 0.08 points to close at $15.29 with a heavy trading volume of 2289492 shares. The company report on September 15, 2021 that CORVUS GOLD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Corvus Gold Inc. – KOR.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Corvus Gold Inc. (NasdaqCM: KOR) to AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Corvus will receive only C$4.10 in cash for each share of Corvus that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

It opened the trading session at $15.08, the shares rose to $15.525 and dropped to $15.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AU points out that the company has recorded -27.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, AU reached to a volume of 2289492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $23.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for AU stock

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, AU shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.85 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.05, while it was recorded at 15.25 for the last single week of trading, and 20.80 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 34.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

There are presently around $1,841 million, or 32.30% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,128,588, which is approximately 3.028% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,009,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.33 million in AU stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $111.69 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly 31.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 15,759,765 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 16,824,077 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 87,791,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,375,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,042,821 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,266,348 shares during the same period.