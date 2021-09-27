Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] fell -75.24% so far this year. What now?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX: USAS] traded at a low on 09/24/21, posting a -7.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.80. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Americas Gold and Silver Announces Recall of Workers at the Cosalá Operations.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update to the re-opening of the Company’s Cosalá Operations.

The Company began recalling its workers as of September 11, 2021 and commenced re-opening the operation as of September 13, 2021 as the employees arrived on site. Given the favourable conditions of both the mine and mill, new mine production and concentrate is expected to start shipping in October 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2326021 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stands at 6.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.86%.

The market cap for USAS stock reached $106.45 million, with 133.09 million shares outstanding and 132.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, USAS reached a trading volume of 2326021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on USAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88.

How has USAS stock performed recently?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.74. With this latest performance, USAS shares dropped by -19.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.75 for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1341, while it was recorded at 0.8623 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0151 for the last 200 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.68 and a Gross Margin at -52.12. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -86.93.

Return on Total Capital for USAS is now -13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.19. Additionally, USAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Insider trade positions for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]

There are presently around $26 million, or 28.77% of USAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 7,031,076, which is approximately 8.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 5,005,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 million in USAS stocks shares; and MERK INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $3.68 million in USAS stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX:USAS] by around 3,861,696 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 8,763,282 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 19,626,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,251,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 826,744 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,023,149 shares during the same period.