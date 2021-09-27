3M Company [MMM] Is Currently -0.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] slipped around -0.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $181.04 at the close of the session, down -0.27%. The company report on September 17, 2021 that 3M’s Global Bonding Process Centers Help Customers Realize Their Automation Aspirations.

3M Bonding Process Centers help manufacturers optimize business outcomes and sustainability goals.

3M (NYSE:MMM) Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division is evolving its Bonding Process Centers in St. Paul, USA; Neuss, Germany; and Shanghai, China. Against the backdrop of a growing trend toward automation in manufacturing, the 3M Bonding Process Centers provide a starting point from which to design and plan automated bonding solutions.

3M Company stock is now 3.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMM Stock saw the intraday high of $182.07 and lowest of $180.615 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 208.95, which means current price is +10.81% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 2056335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 3M Company [MMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $200.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $210 to $212. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MMM stock performed recently?

3M Company [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.67, while it was recorded at 180.27 for the last single week of trading, and 189.87 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.61 and a Gross Margin at +48.47. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.69. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $56,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for 3M Company [MMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 8.93%.

Insider trade positions for 3M Company [MMM]

There are presently around $71,044 million, or 68.80% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,132,978, which is approximately 0.618% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,891,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.22 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.61 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly 0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,118 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 16,747,763 shares. Additionally, 876 investors decreased positions by around 13,778,237 shares, while 384 investors held positions by with 361,894,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,420,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,415,298 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,896,303 shares during the same period.