For Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD], Analyst sees a drop to $9. What next?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] gained 3.01% on the last trading session, reaching $12.99 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:.

2021 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 161.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.07 billion with the latest information. IRWD stock price has been found in the range of $12.63 to $13.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 2980942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.10.

Trading performance analysis for IRWD stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.97, while it was recorded at 12.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.65 and a Gross Margin at +98.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.26.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 37.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 724.30. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 719.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $457,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $2,272 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 21,094,651, which is approximately -0.447% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 18,484,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.12 million in IRWD stocks shares; and SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $212.91 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 18,584,291 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 15,406,186 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 140,919,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,910,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,962,642 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,092,953 shares during the same period.