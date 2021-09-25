Evercore ISI lifts Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] jumped around 9.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $159.50 at the close of the session, up 6.11%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend; Announces Additional $750 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; And Increases Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) reported its financial results for the first quarter ended August 29, 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights.

Darden Restaurants Inc. stock is now 33.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DRI Stock saw the intraday high of $164.277 and lowest of $156.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 153.89, which means current price is +43.84% above from all time high which was touched on 09/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, DRI reached a trading volume of 3724898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $161.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $155 to $168. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $164, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on DRI stock. On March 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DRI shares from 125 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has DRI stock performed recently?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, DRI shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.29 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.92, while it was recorded at 150.89 for the last single week of trading, and 137.50 for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 29.71%.

Insider trade positions for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

There are presently around $18,687 million, or 90.50% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,134,516, which is approximately 1.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 13,519,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in DRI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.9 billion in DRI stock with ownership of nearly 11.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

354 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 15,552,629 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 15,244,312 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 86,364,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,161,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,881,810 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,678,510 shares during the same period.