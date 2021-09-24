why Synchrony Financial [SYF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.95

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] jumped around 1.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $49.84 at the close of the session, up 3.08%. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Synchrony to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 19, 2021.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A conference call to discuss Synchrony’s results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

Synchrony Financial stock is now 43.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYF Stock saw the intraday high of $50.38 and lowest of $48.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.14, which means current price is +49.18% above from all time high which was touched on 08/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 4045223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $56.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $40 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.46, while it was recorded at 48.29 for the last single week of trading, and 43.23 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.14 and a Gross Margin at +88.92. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.20. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $83,939 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $26,876 million, or 98.56% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,728,403, which is approximately 7.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,526,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.21 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -1.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 52,014,441 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 52,087,581 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 435,146,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,248,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,416,451 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 21,506,301 shares during the same period.