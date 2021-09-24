why RPT Realty [RPT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.50

RPT Realty [NYSE: RPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.62%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that RPT Realty Announces Continued Execution of Its 2021 Strategic Acquisition Plan.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced that it continues to make substantial progress towards the execution of its 2021 strategic acquisition plan.

RPT, through its grocery-anchor focused joint venture platform R2G Venture LLC (“R2G”), is under contract to acquire the Dedham shopping center located in the Boston market for a contract price of $131.5 million, or $67.7 million at RPT’s pro-rata share. Additionally, the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of Newnan Pavilion, a grocery-anchored shopping center in the Atlanta market, for $41.6 million. The Company has closed or is under contract on nine multi-tenant open-air shopping centers with a gross acquisition value of approximately $500 million, or about $350 million at the Company’s pro-rata share. Net of RPT’s share of expected parcel sales to its net lease joint venture platform RGMZ Venture REIT LLC (“RGMZ”), the Company will have deployed $285 million of capital into high growth, target markets of Boston, Nashville, Tampa and Atlanta. Boston is expected to become the Company’s third largest market, while eight of the nine centers are grocery-anchored, demonstrating the cash flow strength of these acquisitions.

Over the last 12 months, RPT stock rose by 163.82%. The one-year RPT Realty stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.48. The average equity rating for RPT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 80.16 million shares outstanding and 79.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 325.23K shares, RPT stock reached a trading volume of 3451783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RPT Realty [RPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPT shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for RPT Realty shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for RPT Realty stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on RPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPT Realty is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.14.

RPT Stock Performance Analysis:

RPT Realty [RPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, RPT shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for RPT Realty [RPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 12.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RPT Realty Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPT Realty [RPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.36. RPT Realty’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.41.

Return on Total Capital for RPT is now 1.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPT Realty [RPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.26. Additionally, RPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPT Realty [RPT] managed to generate an average of -$98,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

RPT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPT Realty go to -4.03%.

RPT Realty [RPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $988 million, or 95.40% of RPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,270,633, which is approximately -0.797% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,012,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.9 million in RPT stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $95.66 million in RPT stock with ownership of nearly 0.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RPT Realty stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in RPT Realty [NYSE:RPT] by around 4,773,429 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 4,670,008 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 66,650,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,093,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,415,125 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 902,243 shares during the same period.