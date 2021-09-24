Wells Fargo lifts The Western Union Company [WU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.03%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Western Union Business Solutions Supports Latino Business Action Network.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced sponsorship support of the Latino Business Action Network by its Western Union Business Solutions unit.

The Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the purpose to strengthen the United States by improving the lives of Latinos. LBAN empowers Latino entrepreneurs to grow their businesses through research, education and national ecosystem development. LBAN collaborates with Stanford University to champion the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI).

Over the last 12 months, WU stock dropped by -5.47%. The one-year The Western Union Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.7. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.41 billion, with 409.30 million shares outstanding and 404.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, WU stock reached a trading volume of 3658108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.21.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.04, while it was recorded at 20.26 for the last single week of trading, and 23.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.43.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 29.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,011.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,769.61. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,430.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $67,664 per employee.

WU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 9.19%.

The Western Union Company [WU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,349 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,872,736, which is approximately 0.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,988,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $970.32 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $425.93 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 1.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 29,252,552 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 27,159,243 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 356,487,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,899,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,886,494 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,832,701 shares during the same period.