Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE: H] jumped around 1.58 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $77.00 at the close of the session, up 2.09%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H), a leading global hospitality company, announced the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $74.50 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares from the Company at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated expenses of the offering, will be approximately $500,140,000, or $575,236,000 if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (the “Apple Leisure Group Acquisition”). Hyatt previously announced that it intends to fund more than 80% of the $2.7 billion purchase price for the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition with a combination of $1.0 billion of cash on hand and new debt financing, and the remainder with equity financing. If the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition is not consummated, the Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of indebtedness, or payment of fees and expenses related to the offering. The offering is not contingent on the consummation of the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition, and the consummation of the Apple Leisure Group Acquisition is not contingent on the consummation of the offering.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock is now 3.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. H Stock saw the intraday high of $77.28 and lowest of $74.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.21, which means current price is +17.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 499.44K shares, H reached a trading volume of 5603427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for H shares is $81.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on H stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyatt Hotels Corporation is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for H stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.01.

How has H stock performed recently?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, H shares gained by 3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for H stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.49, while it was recorded at 75.19 for the last single week of trading, and 77.80 for the last 200 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.35 and a Gross Margin at -15.05. Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for H is now -10.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.67. Additionally, H Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] managed to generate an average of -$19,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for H. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation go to 3.70%.

Insider trade positions for Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]

There are presently around $3,093 million, or 99.20% of H stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of H stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 4,687,530, which is approximately -1.505% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.05 million in H stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $271.42 million in H stock with ownership of nearly 2.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyatt Hotels Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE:H] by around 3,341,763 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 2,008,668 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 34,813,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,163,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. H stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,304,363 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 534,520 shares during the same period.