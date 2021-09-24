Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.22%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Sabesp Announces 2Q21 Results.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces its second quarter of 2021 results.

The Company recorded a net income of R$ 773.1 million in 2Q21, compared to R$ 378.2 million in 2Q20.

Over the last 12 months, SBS stock dropped by -15.70%. The average equity rating for SBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.88 billion, with 683.51 million shares outstanding and 339.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, SBS stock reached a trading volume of 5072933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, SBS shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.52 and a Gross Margin at +36.31. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for SBS is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.62. Additionally, SBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] managed to generate an average of $76,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $680 million, or 15.70% of SBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBS stocks are: IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC with ownership of 29,660,583, which is approximately 1.913% of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 6,371,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.98 million in SBS stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $38.46 million in SBS stock with ownership of nearly 33.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE:SBS] by around 16,868,599 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 5,147,641 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 74,244,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,260,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,084,417 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,079,645 shares during the same period.