Wall Street Analyst Initiated Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] closed the trading session at $30.95 on 09/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.635, while the highest price level was $31.31. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Americold Realty Trust Updates 2021 Guidance.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, updated its full year 2021 AFFO guidance to reflect the impact of ongoing pressures on current market conditions primarily driven by unprecedented labor disruptions. These labor disruptions are constraining food production, which continues to weigh on occupancy, and are driving inflation in Americold’s cost structure, primarily in the Company’s labor expense.

As a result of these factors, the Company now expects its full year 2021 AFFO per share to range from $1.15 to $1.20, compared to its prior range of $1.34 to $1.40.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.09 percent and weekly performance of -11.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, COLD reached to a volume of 4728071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $41.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 8201.75.

COLD stock trade performance evaluation

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.97. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.88 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.97, while it was recorded at 32.55 for the last single week of trading, and 37.16 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +16.88. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.23.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.15. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $1,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,298 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,060,555, which is approximately 6.495% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 26,568,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $822.3 million in COLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $554.59 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly -0.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 22,306,488 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 23,039,400 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 222,748,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,094,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,440,232 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 10,709,839 shares during the same period.