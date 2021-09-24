Ventas Inc. [VTR] moved up 0.48: Why It’s Important

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] traded at a high on 09/23/21, posting a 0.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.48. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Ventas Completes Acquisition of New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas”) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior”) announced that Ventas has completed its acquisition of New Senior in an all-stock transaction (the “Transaction”), valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including New Senior debt assumed or repaid by Ventas. Under the terms of the merger agreement, New Senior stockholders are entitled to receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas common stock for each share of New Senior common stock that they owned immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3044234 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ventas Inc. stands at 2.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for VTR stock reached $21.70 billion, with 375.07 million shares outstanding and 373.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 3044234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ventas Inc. [VTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $62.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $61 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 52.19.

How has VTR stock performed recently?

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.30, while it was recorded at 56.53 for the last single week of trading, and 54.38 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.85 and a Gross Margin at +7.28. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.91. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $1,034,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Ventas Inc. [VTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -10.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $20,500 million, or 94.20% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,125,780, which is approximately 1.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,159,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.53 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly -15.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 26,857,520 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 20,404,362 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 315,689,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,951,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,705,556 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,153,086 shares during the same period.