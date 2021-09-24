Truist slashes price target on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] – find out why.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] gained 0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $107.36 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2021 that AbbVie Presents New Data Analyses for Growing Dermatology Portfolio at the 30th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.

– New analyses will highlight head-to-head trial evaluating safety and efficacy of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) versus dupilumab in specific body regions of patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

– New long-term efficacy and safety data for risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) in adults with psoriatic arthritis treated up to 52 weeks.

AbbVie Inc. represents 1.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $190.34 billion with the latest information. ABBV stock price has been found in the range of $106.65 to $108.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 5837256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $125.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.53, while it was recorded at 107.01 for the last single week of trading, and 110.89 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.18. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.95.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 19.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 185.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.82. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 599.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $96,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 4.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $127,842 million, or 68.70% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,693,566, which is approximately 0.668% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 122,591,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.16 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.16 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 0.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,442 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 51,619,987 shares. Additionally, 987 investors decreased positions by around 49,433,410 shares, while 331 investors held positions by with 1,089,725,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,190,778,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,201,944 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,685,099 shares during the same period.