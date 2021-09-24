The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Stock trading around $36.31 per share: What’s Next?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.31 at the close of the session, up 0.50%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer.

Addition of more than 250 meal-enhancing products expected to accelerate Taste Elevation strategy in Brazil, a priority market for Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio (“Hemmer”), a Brazilian company focused on condiments and sauces.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock is now 4.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KHC Stock saw the intraday high of $36.64 and lowest of $36.1686 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.95, which means current price is +14.91% above from all time high which was touched on 05/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 4009029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $40.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.35, while it was recorded at 36.23 for the last single week of trading, and 38.31 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +35.16. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.71. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $9,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -2.82%.

Insider trade positions for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $27,603 million, or 80.50% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,744,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.62 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 0.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 29,197,488 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 24,411,662 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 706,596,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 760,205,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,613,846 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,101,670 shares during the same period.