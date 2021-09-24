Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] moved up 17.47: Why It’s Important

Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX: SLI] traded at a high on 09/23/21, posting a 17.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.27. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Standard Lithium Initiates Arkansas Carbon Capture Project.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Objective to minimize CO2 emissions from future operations and related supply-chain activities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10989091 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Standard Lithium Ltd. stands at 8.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.77%.

The market cap for SLI stock reached $1.44 billion, with 131.28 million shares outstanding and 127.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, SLI reached a trading volume of 10989091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd. is set at 0.65 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has SLI stock performed recently?

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.80. With this latest performance, SLI shares gained by 31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 173.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 600.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 7.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SLI is now -19.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, SLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.80.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.50 and a Current Ratio set at 20.50.

Insider trade positions for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.51% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC with ownership of 15,640, which is approximately 18.038% of the company’s market cap and around 4.86% of the total institutional ownership; SONORA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in SLI stocks shares; and PACITTI GROUP INC., currently with $1000.0 in SLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX:SLI] by around 2,390 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 14,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.