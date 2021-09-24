Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] Stock trading around $20.05 per share: What’s Next?

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] loss -6.48% on the last trading session, reaching $20.05 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2021 that GoodCell Appoints Chris Garcia as New CEO.

Company to accelerate scale of its commercial strategy under new leadership.

GoodCell, a medically-actionable health technology service to proactively identify, track and address health risks, announces it has appointed Chris Garcia as its new Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Garcia will work to scale GoodCell’s commercial strategy, while founder Trevor Perry will assume the title of President and remain as a director of the company.

Signify Health Inc. represents 168.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.33 billion with the latest information. SGFY stock price has been found in the range of $19.71 to $21.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 939.74K shares, SGFY reached a trading volume of 5283021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $33.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for SGFY stock

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.87. With this latest performance, SGFY shares dropped by -22.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.25 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.70, while it was recorded at 22.30 for the last single week of trading.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.50 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Signify Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.37.

Return on Total Capital for SGFY is now 2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.89. Additionally, SGFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]

There are presently around $3,482 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC, holding 6,679,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.92 million in SGFY stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $80.53 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly 137.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signify Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 7,497,485 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 6,256,274 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 159,900,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,654,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,199,053 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,220,154 shares during the same period.