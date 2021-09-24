Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] Stock trading around $0.83 per share: What’s Next?

Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ: AIHS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 44.91%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for August 2021.

Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of August 2021. In August 2021, Senmiao’s platform reported 530,000 completed orders, compared to approximately 1.7 million in July 2021. The decrease was a result of a new contract entered by the Company and Shanghai Lutuan Technology, an affiliate of Meituan (HK: 3690), China’s leading e-commerce platform for services, as announced in a press release on September 14, 2021. According to this new cooperation agreement, online ride-hailing requests and orders will be completed on Meituan’s platform (“the major platform”) utilizing Senmiao’s network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.

In August 2021, Senmiao leased cars and provided related services to approximately 1,200 drivers in Chengdu who operated their online ride-hailing businesses through the major platform under the new partnership model. Senmiao also began its services with Gaode Maps in Guangzhou, reporting over 55,000 completed orders and nearly 48,000 newly registered drivers in the city for the month.

Over the last 12 months, AIHS stock rose by 83.56%.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.00 million, with 52.73 million shares outstanding and 43.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, AIHS stock reached a trading volume of 53159669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

AIHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.91. With this latest performance, AIHS shares gained by 35.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.55 for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6622, while it was recorded at 0.6443 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0791 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senmiao Technology Limited Fundamentals:

Senmiao Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of AIHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIHS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 174,700, which is approximately 423.289% of the company’s market cap and around 25.88% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 139,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in AIHS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.11 million in AIHS stock with ownership of nearly 9.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ:AIHS] by around 284,775 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 35,929 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 345,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 666,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIHS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,048 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 912 shares during the same period.