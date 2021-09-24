Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock Upgrade by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $395

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] jumped around 9.75 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $334.52 at the close of the session, up 3.00%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Roku Expands Canadian Advertising Business With OneView Ad Platform.

Matterkind signed as the first Canadian Campaign Partner; OneView Offers Brands and Agencies new Opportunities in TV Streaming, to Help Plan, Buy, and Measure Advertising more Effectively.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced the expansion of its Canadian TV advertising offering with the introduction of the OneView advertising platform. OneView provides advertisers with a self-serve platform, leveraging TV identity data from the Roku streaming platform, to manage advertising across TV streaming, desktop, and mobile campaigns. Roku signed Matterkind, an IPG affiliate company, as the first Canadian OneView campaign partner.

Roku Inc. stock is now 0.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROKU Stock saw the intraday high of $339.60 and lowest of $330.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 490.76, which means current price is +22.80% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 5326626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $470.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $400 to $475. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $450 to $500, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock. On June 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ROKU shares from 400 to 485.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 12.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 246.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.47 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 374.03, while it was recorded at 323.68 for the last single week of trading, and 372.12 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $28,175 million, or 71.30% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,418,010, which is approximately -12.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,899,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.32 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -1.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

462 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 9,418,583 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 6,305,902 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 68,501,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,225,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,274,455 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 991,557 shares during the same period.