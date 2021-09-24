Piper Sandler slashes price target on Dow Inc. [DOW] – find out why.

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] gained 2.01% on the last trading session, reaching $57.43 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2021 that What if Buildings Were Designed Not Just to Shelter Us, but to Inspire Us?.

Inspiring the “futurescape” with 50 years of Dow technology.

Dow Inc. represents 747.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.11 billion with the latest information. DOW stock price has been found in the range of $56.60 to $58.045.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 7777382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $67.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $71 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 69 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.08 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.23, while it was recorded at 56.64 for the last single week of trading, and 61.81 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $29,281 million, or 69.10% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,173,902, which is approximately 2.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,281,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.51 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

738 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 23,825,584 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 23,867,384 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 462,170,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,863,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,655,412 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,588,148 shares during the same period.