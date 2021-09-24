NewAge Inc. [NBEV] Is Currently 4.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ: NBEV] closed the trading session at $1.46 on 09/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.41, while the highest price level was $1.495. The company report on September 7, 2021 that NewAge Inc. and Kwikclick Sign Exclusive Agreement to Expand Affiliate Marketing Opportunities for Influencers and Brand Partners.

NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with the social selling technology firm, Kwikclick, to launch the latest affiliate marketing platform and to collaborate on transforming the traditional influencer and social selling influencer model.

Kwikclick is a revolutionary affiliate marketing platform, curated marketplace, and leading-edge e-commerce technology that allows influencers to share in the revenues and profits of a brand vs. the traditional influencer model of pay per click or post. Kwikclick has more than 20 patents pending on its proprietary technology that allows users to sell any brand at traditional retail prices and to earn a percentage of the traditional retail markup in perpetuity from the links and their sharing/influencing/recommending of a particular brand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.49 percent and weekly performance of 2.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, NBEV reached to a volume of 1524374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NewAge Inc. [NBEV]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for NewAge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for NewAge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NBEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewAge Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

NBEV stock trade performance evaluation

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, NBEV shares dropped by -18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.45 for NewAge Inc. [NBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8134, while it was recorded at 1.4120 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4659 for the last 200 days.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewAge Inc. [NBEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.86 and a Gross Margin at +60.46. NewAge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.08.

Return on Total Capital for NBEV is now -13.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.55. Additionally, NBEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] managed to generate an average of -$34,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.NewAge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50 million, or 25.30% of NBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,710,620, which is approximately 16.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,454,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.42 million in NBEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.33 million in NBEV stock with ownership of nearly 30.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NewAge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ:NBEV] by around 6,197,744 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 9,703,318 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 18,411,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,312,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBEV stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,221,211 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,799,674 shares during the same period.