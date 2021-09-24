New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $11

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] traded at a high on 09/23/21, posting a 1.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.67. The company report on September 13, 2021 that New York Community Bank Provides Real-Time Payment Processing Utilizing The Provenance Blockchain For Figure Technologies Inc. Secondary Trading.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced that its banking subsidiary, New York Community Bank (the “Bank”), successfully completed a groundbreaking digital payment process through the creation of a blockchain-based digital marker, allowing Figure Technologies, Inc. (“Figure” or “FTI”) to conduct real-time secondary trading in digital shares of its stock utilizing Figure ATS, an alternative trading system registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), that operates on the Provenance Blockchain.

The Bank served as the financial intermediary between buyers and sellers of FTI digital shares by facilitating the payment process through the minting of a new digital marker, USDForward (“USDF”), the first to be used by a bank on the Provenance Blockchain. The initial set of transactions by the Bank validates the functionality of the Bank’s digital marker payment platform as an important Provenance Blockchain decentralized finance (“DeFi”) tool, supporting the Bank’s plans to move forward with additional digital marker transactions and Figure’s plans for expanding the DeFi ecosystem.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5252230 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at 1.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for NYCB stock reached $5.87 billion, with 464.09 million shares outstanding and 455.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 5252230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.01.

How has NYCB stock performed recently?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.17, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $171,408 per employee.

Insider trade positions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $3,745 million, or 64.50% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,167,356, which is approximately 2.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,578,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.48 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $217.78 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 16.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 49,211,967 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 22,451,317 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 223,920,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,583,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,115,558 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 16,557,392 shares during the same period.