MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [MRM] is -11.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MRM] surged by $5.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.45 during the day while it closed the day at $12.80. The company report on September 23, 2021 that MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company, announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of August 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.

The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of August 2021.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 72.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRM stock has inclined by 42.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.90% and lost -11.11% year-on date.

The market cap for MRM stock reached $65.41 million, with 4.03 million shares outstanding and 3.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.58K shares, MRM reached a trading volume of 48901469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [MRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

MRM stock trade performance evaluation

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [MRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.97. With this latest performance, MRM shares gained by 106.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.86 for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [MRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [MRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [MRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.00 and a Gross Margin at +12.84. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.14.

Return on Total Capital for MRM is now -15.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [MRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 521.49. Additionally, MRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 338.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [MRM] managed to generate an average of -$15,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [MRM]: Insider Ownership positions

0 institutional holders increased their position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:MRM] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 31,635 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 36,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRM stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 31,635 shares during the same period.