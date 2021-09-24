Mastercard Incorporated [MA] stock Downgrade by Daiwa Securities analyst, price target now $385

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] gained 3.10% on the last trading session, reaching $354.07 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Mastercard Launches Strive Initiative to Accelerate Small Business Recovery.

Strive kicks off with initial commitment of $25 million in philanthropic funding to strengthen financial resilience and growth of small businesses globally.

PURCHASE, New York –News Direct– The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.

Mastercard Incorporated represents 990.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $352.72 billion with the latest information. MA stock price has been found in the range of $345.20 to $354.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 4754290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $437.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $400 to $445. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $428 to $453, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on MA stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MA shares from 444 to 451.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 6.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 62.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MA stock

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 362.33, while it was recorded at 343.52 for the last single week of trading, and 359.79 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 27.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $264,151 million, or 77.40% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,099,379, which is approximately -0.136% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,373,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.5 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.03 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly 0.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,222 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 27,726,372 shares. Additionally, 1,022 investors decreased positions by around 28,852,008 shares, while 364 investors held positions by with 689,463,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 746,041,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,376,760 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 2,559,989 shares during the same period.