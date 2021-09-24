Market cap of Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] reaches 3.11B – now what?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 4.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $75.71. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Utah District Court Again Rules in Favor of Overstock.com in Securities Class Action Lawsuit.

Decision dismisses complaint against Overstock.com.

On September 20, 2021, the United States District Court for the District of Utah ruled in favor of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer. In a 32 page memorandum decision and order, the District Court dismissed with prejudice the securities class action lawsuit filed by Mangrove Partners Fund, LTD, against Overstock and the named individual defendants. On September 28, 2020, the District Court granted Overstock’s Motion to Dismiss the plaintiffs’ first complaint. The District Court subsequently allowed the plaintiffs to file a second complaint. Overstock argued that the second complaint should be dismissed in its entirety. The District Court agreed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1161367 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Overstock.com Inc. stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for OSTK stock reached $3.11 billion, with 43.01 million shares outstanding and 42.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, OSTK reached a trading volume of 1161367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $117.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 27.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has OSTK stock performed recently?

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.18, while it was recorded at 72.81 for the last single week of trading, and 75.05 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.05 and a Gross Margin at +21.55. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.05.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.04. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of $29,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.09.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 44.70%.

Insider trade positions for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

There are presently around $2,434 million, or 76.20% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,812,608, which is approximately 5.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 4,387,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.15 million in OSTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $297.21 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly -0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 5,766,415 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 4,009,591 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 22,374,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,150,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,521,815 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,132,412 shares during the same period.