Market cap of Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] reaches 7.18B – now what?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] jumped around 0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.92 at the close of the session, up 2.00%. The company report on September 23, 2021 that IPG Mediabrands Taps Gracenote to Support Client Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives.

Gracenote Inclusion Analytics Empowers IPG Mediabrands to Deliver Greater Value to Clients Through New Data and Insights into Diversity in Entertainment Content.

Gracenote, a Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) company, announced that IPG Mediabrands, a client-led, consulting-first, community-driven marketing agency, has licensed the Gracenote Inclusion Analytics solution to help advertisers better connect with important but underserved audiences. Through Inclusion Analytics data and insights, Mediabrands will gain new visibility into the gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation of talent appearing in popular linear and streaming TV programming. Equipped with this intelligence, the agency will further sharpen its consultative offerings ensuring clients effectively reach key target audiences, meet critical marketing objectives and deliver on important Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

Nielsen Holdings plc stock is now -4.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLSN Stock saw the intraday high of $20.03 and lowest of $19.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.42, which means current price is +4.13% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 3261926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has NLSN stock performed recently?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.14 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.18, while it was recorded at 19.64 for the last single week of trading, and 23.73 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $7,227 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,110,612, which is approximately 0.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 35,205,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $701.29 million in NLSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $644.36 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 21,861,020 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 23,611,469 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 317,325,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,798,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,973,967 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,384,719 shares during the same period.