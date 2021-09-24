Market cap of KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] reaches 1.84B – now what?

KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE: KAR] traded at a high on 09/23/21, posting a 2.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.52. The company report on September 21, 2021 that KAR Global to Host Financial Update Conference Call Monday, September 20th and Analyst Day Event on Tuesday, September 21st.

Company Withdraws FY21 Guidance and Introduces Long-Term Targets.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading global wholesale used vehicle digital marketplace operator, announced that as a result of the continued disruption caused by the chip shortage and the corresponding lack of visibility into used vehicle volumes in its marketplaces, the company is withdrawing its previously provided financial outlook for fiscal 2021. The company expects $95 million to $100 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2021 and expects approximately 2.6 million vehicles sold in 2021. Due to the market uncertainty, the company does not intend to provide fourth quarter expectations at this time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3470569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KAR Auction Services Inc. stands at 4.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for KAR stock reached $1.84 billion, with 122.70 million shares outstanding and 117.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, KAR reached a trading volume of 3470569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAR shares is $19.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KAR Auction Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $23 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for KAR Auction Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on KAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KAR Auction Services Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KAR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has KAR stock performed recently?

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, KAR shares dropped by -10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.93, while it was recorded at 15.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.11 for the last 200 days.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.95 and a Gross Margin at +32.53. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.02.

Return on Total Capital for KAR is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.33. Additionally, KAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] managed to generate an average of $50 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.KAR Auction Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR Auction Services Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]

There are presently around $2,089 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,705,901, which is approximately -5.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,634,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.56 million in KAR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $137.91 million in KAR stock with ownership of nearly -30.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE:KAR] by around 15,249,935 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 14,388,900 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 104,979,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,618,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,734,377 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,752,589 shares during the same period.