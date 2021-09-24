Market cap of dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] reaches 375.07M – now what?

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [NYSE: DMYI] closed the trading session at $10.01 on 09/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.9801, while the highest price level was $10.08. The company report on September 23, 2021 that IonQ and GE Research Partner to Explore How Quantum Computing Could Impact Risk Management.

Partnership to help private industry and government evaluate risk across finance, climate, geopolitics and other complex systems.

Results stand to demonstrate near-term commercial impact for quantum computing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.31 percent and weekly performance of -0.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 581.24K shares, DMYI reached to a volume of 4059371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMYI shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMYI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for dMY Technology Group Inc. III shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for dMY Technology Group Inc. III stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. III is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

DMYI stock trade performance evaluation

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, DMYI shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading.

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

dMY Technology Group Inc. III’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI]: Insider Ownership positions

32 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. III [NYSE:DMYI] by around 4,747,230 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,769,848 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,051,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,568,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,442,481 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,358,029 shares during the same period.