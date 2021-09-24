Loop Capital slashes price target on Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] – find out why.

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] slipped around -3.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.06 at the close of the session, down -12.67%. The company report on September 18, 2021 that Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) announces that Dexter Goei, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO, will participate in the upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021.

The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 10:30am EDT on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link.

Altice USA Inc. stock is now -41.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATUS Stock saw the intraday high of $25.36 and lowest of $21.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.30, which means current price is +4.01% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 27256062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $40.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $38, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on ATUS stock. On June 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ATUS shares from 40 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.96. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -22.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.40 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.11, while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading, and 33.52 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 52.03%.

Insider trade positions for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $5,576 million, or 60.00% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately -12.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,613,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $432.68 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $372.04 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 65.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 28,377,295 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 40,104,842 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 184,300,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,782,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,301,543 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,788,807 shares during the same period.