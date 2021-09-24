Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Stock trading around $21.86 per share: What’s Next?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] gained 0.09% or 0.02 points to close at $21.86 with a heavy trading volume of 4356649 shares. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Fifth Wall Urges the Real Estate Industry to Address Climate Change By Investing in Climate Tech Now.

VC Firm Turns to Street Art to Raise Awareness About the Real Estate Industry’s Impact on Climate Change and Encourage the Sector to “Choose Earth”.

, Fifth Wall, the largest venture capital firm focused on technologies for the global real estate industry, kicks off a global mural campaign to raise awareness about the real estate industry’s culpability in the climate crisis. The installations will be placed in major cities to align with key sustainability conferences and events around the world. The campaign starts in New York, timed with ClimateWeek, followed by additional installations in Los Angeles, then in Glasgow, Scotland, aligned with COP26, the UN Climate Change conference.

It opened the trading session at $21.96, the shares rose to $22.20 and dropped to $21.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIM points out that the company has recorded 14.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -117.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 4356649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $24.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 43.32.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.45, while it was recorded at 21.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.48 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.40.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.34. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,063,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $12,582 million, or 70.00% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,426,674, which is approximately 1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 2.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,097,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $988.24 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -10.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 67,111,167 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 44,999,658 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 463,457,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,568,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,133,496 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,523,709 shares during the same period.