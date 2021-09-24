KB Home [KBH] Revenue clocked in at $4.78 billion, up 22.70% YTD: What’s Next?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] traded at a high on 09/23/21, posting a 0.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.13. The company report on September 23, 2021 that KB Home Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Revenues Totaled $1.47 Billion, Up 47%; Diluted Earnings Per Share Grew 93% to $1.60.

Operating Income Margin Improved 270 Basis Points to 11.6%; Gross Margin Expanded to 21.5%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3117780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KB Home stands at 2.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for KBH stock reached $3.75 billion, with 92.09 million shares outstanding and 75.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, KBH reached a trading volume of 3117780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KB Home [KBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $54.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on KBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBH in the course of the last twelve months was 66.40.

How has KBH stock performed recently?

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.89, while it was recorded at 41.20 for the last single week of trading, and 42.35 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.14 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.05.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 7.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.97. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $165,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.

Earnings analysis for KB Home [KBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 18.10%.

Insider trade positions for KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $3,330 million, or 92.40% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,770,970, which is approximately -13.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,227,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.39 million in KBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $167.93 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly -16.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 8,151,528 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 10,124,011 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 62,698,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,973,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,640,656 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,738,389 shares during the same period.