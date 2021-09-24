JP Morgan lifts Lennar Corporation [LEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] gained 1.47% on the last trading session, reaching $99.51 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Lennar Reports Third Quarter EPS of $4.52.

Net earnings of $1.4 billion, or $4.52 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $666.4 million, or $2.12 per diluted share – both up over 100%.

Lennar Corporation represents 308.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.12 billion with the latest information. LEN stock price has been found in the range of $98.07 to $100.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 4079413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $117.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.26.

Trading performance analysis for LEN stock

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.27, while it was recorded at 98.99 for the last single week of trading, and 94.72 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 10.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $25,664 million, or 96.30% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,934,505, which is approximately 0.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,526,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.09 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -14.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

383 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 16,363,520 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 17,489,527 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 224,052,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,905,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,211,167 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 839,832 shares during the same period.