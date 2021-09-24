Jefferies lifts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] gained 0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $15.39 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2021 that BioCryst to Present at 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) announced that the company will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of this presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 178.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.67 billion with the latest information. BCRX stock price has been found in the range of $15.35 to $15.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 1606721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $21.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on BCRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 308.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 15.33 for the last single week of trading, and 12.72 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 58.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

There are presently around $1,611 million, or 60.00% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,481,327, which is approximately -4.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 12,710,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.62 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $143.2 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly -4.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 16,742,871 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 16,878,912 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 71,060,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,681,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,660,762 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,624,020 shares during the same period.