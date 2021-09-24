InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] Revenue clocked in at $618.70 million, down -72.07% YTD: What’s Next?

InnovAge Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: INNV] loss -22.74% or -1.99 points to close at $6.76 with a heavy trading volume of 3601359 shares. The company report on September 24, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Investors.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV). The investigation concerns whether InnovAge has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

InnovAge manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities.

It opened the trading session at $8.88, the shares rose to $8.891 and dropped to $6.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INNV points out that the company has recorded -71.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 20.47% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 318.34K shares, INNV reached to a volume of 3601359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV]:

William Blair have made an estimate for InnovAge Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for InnovAge Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $19, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on INNV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InnovAge Holding Corp. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for INNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for INNV stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.19. With this latest performance, INNV shares dropped by -54.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.93% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 14.55 for InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.38, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading.

InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

InnovAge Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV]

There are presently around $135 million, or 14.90% of INNV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INNV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,784,467, which is approximately 24.893% of the company’s market cap and around 86.00% of the total institutional ownership; TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,561,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.56 million in INNV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.24 million in INNV stock with ownership of nearly 42.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in InnovAge Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:INNV] by around 6,440,915 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,515,959 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,998,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,955,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INNV stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,696,585 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,443,100 shares during the same period.