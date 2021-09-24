Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] is 46.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] traded at a high on 09/23/21, posting a 2.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.80. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Deutsche Bank dbAccess IAA Cars Virtual Conference 2021 on September 6 – September 7, 2021.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, announced that the Company will attend Deutsche Bank dbAccess IAA Cars Virtual Conference 2021 on September 6 – September 7, 2021.

The Company management will host meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact a Deutsche Bank representative or the conference coordinator at: dbAccess.cars@db.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3240749 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Himax Technologies Inc. stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.03%.

The market cap for HIMX stock reached $1.95 billion, with 174.67 million shares outstanding and 149.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, HIMX reached a trading volume of 3240749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMX shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has HIMX stock performed recently?

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, HIMX shares dropped by -13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.16 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.01. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for HIMX is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.02. Additionally, HIMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] managed to generate an average of $22,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]

There are presently around $435 million, or 24.20% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,990,293, which is approximately 9.778% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,640,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.31 million in HIMX stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $33.98 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 30.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 13,215,492 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,778,988 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 22,306,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,300,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,661,122 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,044,813 shares during the same period.