Halliburton Company [HAL] moved up 5.37: Why It’s Important

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] jumped around 1.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.81 at the close of the session, up 5.37%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Energean Selects Halliburton for Offshore Israel Drilling Campaign.

Integrated Services contract to deliver five wells in Eastern Mediterranean through Halliburton Consulting and Project Management.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced it was awarded an integrated services contract to execute a three to five well drilling and completions campaign for Energean, an independent E&P company focused on developing resources in the Mediterranean and the North Sea. The work follows a successful four well offshore drilling campaign that Halliburton previously executed in the Karish and Karish North gas fields.

Halliburton Company stock is now 10.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HAL Stock saw the intraday high of $20.96 and lowest of $19.755 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.00, which means current price is +20.78% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 7896227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Company [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.01, while it was recorded at 19.98 for the last single week of trading, and 21.04 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +10.70. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.39.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.71. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of -$73,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 55.20%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $14,551 million, or 78.80% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,270,630, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,352,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.26 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 55,310,487 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 47,164,713 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 596,753,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,229,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,903,793 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,815,078 shares during the same period.