For Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 3.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.47. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Great Panther Secures $25 Million in New Credit Facilities.

New 18-month credit facilities with Asahi and Samsung underpin the company’s working capital position to execute on growth objectives.

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1929786 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Great Panther Mining Limited stands at 4.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.58%.

The market cap for GPL stock reached $164.56 million, with 355.66 million shares outstanding and 353.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, GPL reached a trading volume of 1929786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPL in the course of the last twelve months was 117.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has GPL stock performed recently?

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, GPL shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5240, while it was recorded at 0.4574 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7353 for the last 200 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]

There are presently around $29 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,479,889, which is approximately 4.681% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 10,048,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.69 million in GPL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.9 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly 7.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 4,943,151 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 9,099,955 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 47,102,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,145,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 340,158 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 6,330,665 shares during the same period.