Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] is 26.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] surged by $7.89 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $167.12 during the day while it closed the day at $166.84. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Expedia Group to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:55 am PT/ 2:55 pm ET.

A live webcast will be accessible at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available in the same location for 90 days.

Expedia Group Inc. stock has also gained 11.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPE stock has declined by -1.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.48% and gained 26.01% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $24.81 billion, with 149.09 million shares outstanding and 138.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 3589884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $180.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $240 to $238. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $160, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on EXPE stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXPE shares from 175 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.10. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.39, while it was recorded at 156.92 for the last single week of trading, and 157.02 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.24.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now -12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.72. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 578.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of -$136,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 8.50%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,571 million, or 99.60% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,750,231, which is approximately 1.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,218,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $1.26 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 45.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 408 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 20,525,864 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 19,368,368 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 101,385,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,279,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,839,601 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,800,990 shares during the same period.