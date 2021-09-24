Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $34.77 billion, up 17.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 0.55 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Crayhill Renewables and Exelon Power Services Launch Generation Management and Developer Financial Services Platform.

Integrated generation management and financial services platform combines project financing and generation together into a single offering.

Crayhill Renewables, the Nashville-based renewables affiliate of Crayhill Capital Management, and Exelon Generation Company, LLC, doing business as Exelon Power Services, operator of more than 30 gigawatts of generation assets, announced a comprehensive lifecycle management program designed to support renewable energy projects by offering end-to-end financing and operational services.

A sum of 4042076 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.36M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $50.265 and dropped to a low of $49.17 until finishing in the latest session at $49.65.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.52. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $52.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $40 to $47.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock. On October 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 46 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.35, while it was recorded at 49.52 for the last single week of trading, and 44.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -0.47%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,443 million, or 82.50% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 82,354,765, which is approximately 0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 82,269,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.55 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -1.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 44,899,655 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 30,477,604 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 719,037,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 794,414,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,334,416 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,784,302 shares during the same period.