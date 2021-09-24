Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] fell -17.35% so far this year. What now?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] price surged by 15.64 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Digital Brands Group Announces Significant Corporate Transactions.

– Company Completes Acquisition of Elevated Basics Brand Stateside

.

– Company Raises $5.0 Million Through a Convertible Note to Fund Stateside Acquisition

.

A sum of 16044186 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.59M shares. Digital Brands Group Inc. shares reached a high of $3.09 and dropped to a low of $2.60 until finishing in the latest session at $2.81.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

DBGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Digital Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.40% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,647, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 63,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in DBGI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $39000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 193,945 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,945 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.