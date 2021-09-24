Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is 16.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.03%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Half of Carnival Cruise Line’s U.S. Fleet Back in Service Following Return of Carnival Dream and Glory.

America’s Cruise Line Now Operating 11 Ships from Seven U.S. Homeports.

With Carnival Dream and Carnival Glory resuming guest operations on Sept. 19, Carnival Cruise Line now has 11 ships – representing half of its U.S. fleet – sailing again.

Over the last 12 months, CUK stock rose by 81.17%.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.51 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 171.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, CUK stock reached a trading volume of 1330984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 189.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60.

CUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.82, while it was recorded at 21.35 for the last single week of trading, and 21.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 6,020,695 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,734,621 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,614,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,369,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,181,267 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 219,309 shares during the same period.