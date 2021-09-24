Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain 25.17% so far this year. What now?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $45.40 during the day while it closed the day at $45.00. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Boston Scientific Announces Agreement to Acquire Devoro Medical, Inc.

Company to add mechanical thrombectomy platform to peripheral interventions portfolio.

, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced an agreement to acquire Devoro Medical, Inc., developer of the WOLF Thrombectomy® Platform. The innovative non-console and lytic-free WOLF technology targets and rapidly captures blood clots using finger-like prongs that retrieve and remove thrombi in the arterial and venous systems.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock has also gained 0.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSX stock has inclined by 2.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.67% and gained 25.17% year-on date.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $64.84 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 8166304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $50.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 34.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BSX stock trade performance evaluation

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.41, while it was recorded at 44.14 for the last single week of trading, and 40.80 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 21.38%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58,398 million, or 93.90% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 117,842,643, which is approximately -9.863% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,135,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.96 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.65 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 19.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

401 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 77,126,942 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 67,201,264 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 1,153,406,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,297,734,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,885,565 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 11,380,244 shares during the same period.