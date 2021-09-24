BofA Securities slashes price target on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] – find out why.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] traded at a high on 09/23/21, posting a 2.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.26. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Interim Supplemental Dividend on Common Shares and Authorizes New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) announced that its board of directors declared an interim supplemental dividend of $0.50 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on October 19, 2021, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on October 5, 2021.

Additionally, the board has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1 billion of the company’s common shares. This program replaces the existing $500 million share repurchase program authorized in February 2019. Repurchases under the new program may be made through a variety of methods, including open market purchases, unsolicited or solicited privately negotiated transactions, tender offer, block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, or pursuant to 10b5-1 trading plans.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5413366 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weyerhaeuser Company stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.01%.

The market cap for WY stock reached $27.57 billion, with 750.13 million shares outstanding and 748.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 5413366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WY shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.63 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.91, while it was recorded at 36.17 for the last single week of trading, and 35.18 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.18 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.23. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $85,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $23,173 million, or 84.80% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,328,851, which is approximately 1.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,782,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.55 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -36.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 53,724,332 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 52,801,548 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 515,396,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,921,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,741,162 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,478,103 shares during the same period.