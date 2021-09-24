Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] Is Currently -5.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ: BLI] price plunged by -5.18 percent to reach at -$1.2. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Berkeley Lights Shareholder Alert.

A sum of 4002328 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Berkeley Lights Inc. shares reached a high of $23.54 and dropped to a low of $21.52 until finishing in the latest session at $21.95.

The average equity rating for BLI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]:

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Berkeley Lights Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Berkeley Lights Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on BLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berkeley Lights Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

BLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, BLI shares dropped by -39.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.11 for Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.32, while it was recorded at 24.46 for the last single week of trading, and 54.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Berkeley Lights Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.82 and a Gross Margin at +69.29. Berkeley Lights Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.67.

Return on Total Capital for BLI is now -20.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.40. Additionally, BLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] managed to generate an average of -$180,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Berkeley Lights Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $909 million, or 62.00% of BLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,903,209, which is approximately 34.934% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,663,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.41 million in BLI stocks shares; and SC US (TTGP), LTD., currently with $76.81 million in BLI stock with ownership of nearly -27.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berkeley Lights Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ:BLI] by around 11,533,938 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,493,754 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,385,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,412,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,128,877 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,496,034 shares during the same period.