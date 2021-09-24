Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $18

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEC] jumped around 0.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.36 at the close of the session, up 2.28%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that ATEC to Feature Comprehensive Procedural Solutions at NASS 2021.

Clinical benefits of Prone TransPsoas (PTP)™ approach and EOS imaging technology to be showcased in booth presentations.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced that the Company’s comprehensive procedural portfolio will be featured at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from September 29 through October 1, 2021.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock is now -1.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATEC Stock saw the intraday high of $14.52 and lowest of $13.965 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.36, which means current price is +23.69% above from all time high which was touched on 03/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 919.20K shares, ATEC reached a trading volume of 1119741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $21.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $19, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ATEC stock. On December 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ATEC shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has ATEC stock performed recently?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, ATEC shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.90, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 14.91 for the last 200 days.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]

There are presently around $651 million, or 49.10% of ATEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,966,577, which is approximately 13.597% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 3,402,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.86 million in ATEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.4 million in ATEC stock with ownership of nearly 20.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ATEC] by around 7,970,658 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,951,368 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 31,433,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,355,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,409,013 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,840,092 shares during the same period.