Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] moved up 0.74: Why It’s Important

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.41 at the close of the session, up 0.74%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Allegheny Technologies Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) announced that it has priced its public offering of senior notes. ATI has agreed to sell $325.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) and $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and together with the 2029 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2029 Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 4.875% per year and will mature on October 1, 2029, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The 2031 Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 5.125% per year and will mature on October 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

ATI intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to fund the redemption of all of ATI’s outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), of which $500.0 million aggregate principal amount is outstanding, in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2023 Notes. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to support a voluntary $50 million defined benefit pension plan contribution during the third quarter of 2021 intended to improve the funded status of the plan.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock is now -2.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATI Stock saw the intraday high of $16.965 and lowest of $16.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.03, which means current price is +4.19% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, ATI reached a trading volume of 1370462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATI shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $10 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ATI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

How has ATI stock performed recently?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, ATI shares dropped by -8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.78, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 20.23 for the last 200 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated go to -4.50%.

Insider trade positions for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

There are presently around $2,182 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,522,059, which is approximately -1.897% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,723,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.2 million in ATI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $176.85 million in ATI stock with ownership of nearly 7.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI] by around 13,774,527 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 10,361,374 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 108,836,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,972,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,452,877 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,281,541 shares during the same period.