ZIVO Bioscience Inc. [ZIVO] is -65.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIVO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.81%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO, ZIVOW) (“ZIVO” and the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, issues a letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dahl.

To ZIVO Shareholders, Principals and Partners.

Over the last 12 months, ZIVO stock dropped by -52.96%.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.67 million, with 6.49 million shares outstanding and 6.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, ZIVO stock reached a trading volume of 3929072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIVO Bioscience Inc. [ZIVO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIVO Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

ZIVO Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. [ZIVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.81. With this latest performance, ZIVO shares gained by 28.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for ZIVO Bioscience Inc. [ZIVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ZIVO Bioscience Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIVO Bioscience Inc. [ZIVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -42778.37. ZIVO Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45528.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIVO Bioscience Inc. [ZIVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,138,216 per employee.ZIVO Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. [ZIVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of ZIVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIVO stocks are: COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 31,636, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 6,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in ZIVO stocks shares; and BARTLETT & CO. LLC, currently with $4000.0 in ZIVO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in ZIVO Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIVO] by around 39,141 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 3,407 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIVO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,141 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,407 shares during the same period.