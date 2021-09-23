why Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.44

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] closed the trading session at $32.60 on 09/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.26, while the highest price level was $33.016. The company report on August 25, 2021 that URBN Q2: Record Sales, Record Profits.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, announced net income of $127 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.28 for the three months ended July 31, 2021. For the six months ended July 31, 2021, net income was $181 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.82.

Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.34 percent and weekly performance of -0.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, URBN reached to a volume of 1018962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $43.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $45, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on URBN stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for URBN shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

URBN stock trade performance evaluation

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, URBN shares dropped by -15.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.64, while it was recorded at 32.41 for the last single week of trading, and 34.63 for the last 200 days.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,244 million, or 71.50% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,513,041, which is approximately -3.302% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,427,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.55 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $198.79 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 6.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 7,240,889 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 6,967,892 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 54,619,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,828,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,176,530 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,531 shares during the same period.