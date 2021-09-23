why Livent Corporation [LTHM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.90

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] gained 4.03% on the last trading session, reaching $24.53 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Livent’s Paul Graves to Speak at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) announced that Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer, will speak at Cowen’s 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen100/lthm/2015249. A replay of the event will also be available via the same link.

About Livent.

Livent Corporation represents 148.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.03 billion with the latest information. LTHM stock price has been found in the range of $23.80 to $25.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 2089443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $23.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for LTHM stock

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.76, while it was recorded at 24.31 for the last single week of trading, and 19.76 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.40. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.56.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.70. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of -$20,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $3,756 million, or 97.80% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,695,680, which is approximately -4.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,061,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.52 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $206.1 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 33.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 21,189,790 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,687,355 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 123,223,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,100,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,212,486 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,109,280 shares during the same period.